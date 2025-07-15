Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Elevance Health accounts for 0.9% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after acquiring an additional 464,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after acquiring an additional 115,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $339.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.52. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.17 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.