BluePointe Capital Management LLC Buys 737 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,050,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,221 shares of company stock worth $117,687,463. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.40.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.85 and a 200-day moving average of $412.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.12 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

