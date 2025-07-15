ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.0% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $188,050,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.12 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.20.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total value of $5,030,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 239,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,211,865.92. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,221 shares of company stock worth $117,687,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

