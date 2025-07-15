Hager Investment Management Services LLC Acquires 2,344 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 357,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 55,296 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 392,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 44,240 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

