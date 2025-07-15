Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 14th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce or retail high-end consumer products—such as designer apparel, luxury automobiles, fine watches and premium jewelry—whose appeal rests on brand prestige, craftsmanship and exclusivity. Because their revenue depends on discretionary spending by affluent consumers, these stocks tend to outperform in strong economic environments and can exhibit greater pricing power and margin stability than mass‐market peers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $56.23. 423,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,777. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,754. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $596.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,563. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $892.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,306. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $822.98 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

