Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 482,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 559% from the average daily volume of 73,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Kane Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.