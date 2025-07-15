Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 30% – Here’s Why

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 715,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 213,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Iconic Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The company has a market cap of C$9.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

