Banyan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 5.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $132.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

