Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 30% – What’s Next?

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 715,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 213,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Iconic Minerals Trading Up 30.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Iconic Minerals
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
