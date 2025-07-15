Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after buying an additional 1,566,658 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after buying an additional 1,107,998 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $197.69 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.89. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

