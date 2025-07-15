iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,550,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after buying an additional 2,611,483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,796,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,795,000 after buying an additional 1,059,000 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

