BIP Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $220.47 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.