PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VO stock opened at $283.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.57 and a 200-day moving average of $266.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

