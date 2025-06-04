CGN Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

