Accel Wealth Management Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,819,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $559,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FMAY opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.56. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

