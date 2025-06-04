85,933 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

In related news, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

