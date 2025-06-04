Sean William Keating Sells 25,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$156,500.00.
Sean William Keating also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 5th, Sean William Keating sold 49,048 shares of New Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$264,859.20.
New Gold Price Performance
Shares of NGD opened at C$6.39 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.60 and a 1-year high of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 174.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About New Gold
New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.
