Sean William Keating Sells 25,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$156,500.00.

Sean William Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Gold alerts:

On Monday, May 5th, Sean William Keating sold 49,048 shares of New Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$264,859.20.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD opened at C$6.39 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.60 and a 1-year high of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 174.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.45 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on NGD

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.