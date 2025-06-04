Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 728 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,419.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,772,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 508,045 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

