Accel Wealth Management Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $226.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

