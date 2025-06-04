Accel Wealth Management Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

