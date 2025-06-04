Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 0.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 120.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

