CPR Investments Inc. Sells 118,702 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,702 shares during the quarter. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 21.4% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned 1.07% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $105.35 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.