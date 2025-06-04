Accel Wealth Management Buys 14,473 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GAB opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

