Accel Wealth Management Buys 474 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

