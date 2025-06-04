Accel Wealth Management Sells 910 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 101,333.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BUG stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

