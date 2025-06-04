Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 792 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,126.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 132,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Price Performance

EWD stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

