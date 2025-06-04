Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells 3,290 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $288,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

