Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

