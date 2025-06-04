LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,086,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,601,000 after buying an additional 551,530 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5,809.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 453,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after buying an additional 427,582 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after acquiring an additional 392,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

