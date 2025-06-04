Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.52, but opened at $74.56. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $80.02, with a volume of 899,801 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $598.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 640.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

