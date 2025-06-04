Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,291 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.