Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,671.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 566,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,309.44. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $917,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,180.56. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $1,116,995. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

