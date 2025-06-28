Financial Life Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.8%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.26. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

