Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 11,389 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 348.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 0.3% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTA stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

