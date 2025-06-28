Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 7,200 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 2.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 100.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE DVN opened at $32.26 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

