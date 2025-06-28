Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 198.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

