Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $471,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,182,000 after buying an additional 589,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after acquiring an additional 542,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 536,166 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $68.25 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

