Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596,294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $903,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

