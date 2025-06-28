Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LBTYA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after buying an additional 13,366,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,381,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,865,000 after buying an additional 1,866,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

