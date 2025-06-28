Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises 2.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.63% of Euronet Worldwide worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,072,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21,258.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 203,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 202,809 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,743,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,789,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 738,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,896,000 after buying an additional 111,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EEFT opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.