iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,076,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IJH stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

