Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,384 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.50% of HealthStream worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 30.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 1,074.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

