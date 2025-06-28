4,508 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

