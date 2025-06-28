Berenberg Bank Upgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Strong-Buy

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded E.On to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DZ Bank downgraded E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded E.On to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

E.On Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. E.On had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $28.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

