Westwind Capital Takes $15.51 Million Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Westwind Capital purchased a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,000. Waystar accounts for approximately 3.9% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westwind Capital owned about 0.24% of Waystar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Waystar during the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Waystar during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $349,921.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,775,825.52. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 4,111,357 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $153,723,638.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,580,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,470,935.31. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,684,024 shares of company stock valued at $325,277,756 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of WAY stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 441.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. Waystar had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

