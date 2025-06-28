Smart Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC owned about 0.54% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 512,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $24.18 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.17.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

