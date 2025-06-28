Smart Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,537,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 101,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 48,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDNI opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.