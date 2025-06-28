Procure Space ETF (UFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 0.7%

UFO opened at $28.74 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Procure Space ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.59% of Procure Space ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.