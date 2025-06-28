Westwind Capital Boosts Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Westwind Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $111.35 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $111.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

