Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

